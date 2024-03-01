Bomb Threat in Tamil Nadu Secretariat, Investigations Underway

By ETV Bharat English Desk

Published : 3 hours ago

Updated : 1 hours ago

Bomb Threat in Tamil Nadu Secretariat, Investigations Underway

An unidentified caller informed a private TV channel that a bomb had been placed in the state's Secretariat. Standard sanitation protocol has been activated and a thorough search is being carried out in the complex.

Chennai: The Chennai Secretariat received a bomb threat this morning prompting the deployment of a bomb disposal squad and security forces.

At around 7:30 am, an individual contacted a private television channel in Chennai, claiming that a bomb was planted in the Chennai Secretariat. After this, the caller abruptly ended the call.

Alarmed by the call, the television channel immediately notified the police control room and sniffer dogs, bomb experts, and detection equipment were mobilised to thoroughly search the Secretariat premises. Teams led by Assistant Police Commissioner conducted extensive searches in all areas of the Secretariat, including ministerial rooms, officers' rooms, the assembly hall, and parking lots. All measures were taken to ensure safety of everyone present at the Secretariat.

Investigations are underway, police said.

The bomb threat has been issued on a day when Chief Minister MK Stalin is celebrating his 71st birthday. Prime Minister Narendra Modi has sent him greetings on his X handle.

This incident comes a few days after a similar bomb threat was sent to 13 private schools in Anna Nagar, Patrimuna, JJ Nagar, Gopalapuram and RA Puram in Chennai. Cases were registered in nine police stations in this connection. All schools had received the threat message from the same email address. Police are examining the IP address of the computer and the email address. No arrests have been made till now.

