UP Teacher Beats Class 6 Student For Not Touching Feet, Passes Casteist Remarks; Probe On

Gorakhpur (Uttar Pradesh): A case has been registered against a teacher of a school in Uttar Pradesh's Gorakhpur for allegedly beating up a class 6 student for not touching his feet and making casteist remarks on him.

Akaljeet's father lodged a complaint at Uruwa police station saying his son suffered injuries on his eye, back and head after he was beaten up by his Mathematics teacher Ramashankar Pandey. The teacher, however, termed the allegations as baseless.

The incident took place in Murarpur village under the jurisdiction of Uruwa police station area on March 27. The complainant told that during interval, Pandey came to take class and allegedly asked Akaljeet to touch his feet as a mark of respect but Akaljeet refused.

Akaljeet's father said that Pandey was angry at his son after the latter refused to touch his feet. Pandey allegedly thrashed and punched Akaljeet before pushing him on the ground, the complainant said. He also abused and passed casteist remarks on him, he added.

His father complained that the inner lining of Akaljeet's eye was damaged and he suffered injuries on his back and head.

Pandey said there was a fight between two students on that day and he had scolded them. "When I saw them fighting, I called both of them and scolded them after which, they were sent back to class. The allegations are baseless because the next day the student had come to school to appear for the examination. The incident took place on March 27 but I don't know why allegations were raised three days later," he said.

SP South Jitendra Kumar said the student's father lodged a complaint on March 31 and a case was registered on it's basis. "Accusations have been made against the teacher. Investigations are underway and if found guilty, further action will be taken against the accused," Kumar said.