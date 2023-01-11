Additional District Education Officer Ramendra Kushwaha said strict action will be taken against the teacher

Kotdwar (Uttarakhand): A girl student in class 10 was allegedly thrashed by her teacher. The incident took place in Sri Guru Ram Rai Intermediate College located in the Paukhal area of the Pauri Yamkeshwar Assembly constituency in the Pauri Garhwal district. The assault happened during a National Service Scheme (NSS) camp. The victim student was given the responsibility to wash the dishes after dinner.

Due to a shortage of water, the girl student could not finish the assigned task. The teacher got furious and started brutally slapping the student . The video of the assault was recorded by other students attending the camp.

In the video, the student can be seen trying to explain why she could not was the dishes. She can be heard saying "there was no water due to which I could not wash the dishes," but the angry teacher was not ready to listen to anything.

Other teachers can be seen trying to stop the accused but of no use. The video doing rounds on social media came to the notice of Additional District Education Officer Ramendra Kushwaha. Khushwaha said, "this incident took place in SGRR Intermediate College located in Paukhal. The teacher in the video can be seen mercilessly thrashing the girl student. Other teachers tried to stop the accused teacher but she did not listen and continued to beat the student."

"The entire information about the incident has been given to Dugadda Block Education Officer who will begin an investigation into this matter. After the investigation is done, strict departmental action will be taken against the accused teacher," he added.