Anantapur: An atrocity took place in Andhra Pradesh's Anantapur district when the students of a Madrasa in the suburbs of Uravakonda town were brutally thrashed by a teacher on Saturday.

Mahbub Basha, a teacher who teaches Urdu, indiscriminately thrashed the students. The students got blisters all over their bodies after being beaten with sticks and plastic pipes on their backs, faces, and thighs. Some students were even bleeding, said sources. Unable to bear the pain, the students informed about the incident to some young men working at the petrol station opposite the school at midnight. The young men immediately informed the police.

Also read: Teacher thrashes student, leaves him unconscious

The police reached the spot and were shocked to see the pain and suffering of the students. After the police inquired, the students claimed that the teacher took the cooked rice of the students home, and he also took the money given to them by some donors and the money they saved. They claimed that everyone is being troubled by that teacher.

Regarding the incident, Special Sub Inspector Venkataswamy said, "There will be a further investigation in this matter. Action against the teacher will be taken soon."