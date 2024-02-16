UP STF Arrests Youth with 4 Time Bombs in Muzaffarnagar

UP STF Arrests Youth with 4 Time Bombs in Muzaffarnagar

The youth told STF team that a woman had asked him to make four time bombs. Searches are on for the woman while the accused is being interrogated for further information.

Muzaffarnagar: The Uttar Pradesh Special Task Force (STF) on Friday arrested a youth carrying four time bombs in Muzaffarnagar. The accused, identified as Javed, is currently being interrogated jointly by the STF and the Intelligence Bureau.

Acting on a tip off, STF conducted a raid in the area and nabbed Javed after time bombs were recovered from him. It has been learnt that Javed had prepared the bombs for a woman and was on his way to deliver those when he was arrested by the STF. A bomb squad was called from Meerut to diffuse the bombs.

STF has initiated searches for the woman. It has been learnt that Javed's maternal home is in Nepal and his grandmother resides there. He told investigators that he had prepared a time bomb earlier as well. Although no terrorist connection has been established, Javed's Nepal links are being probed.

Javed is a resident of Mimlana Road in Kotwali area of the city. Investigations have revealed that he had learnt the technique of making bombs from his grandfather, who knew how to prepare firecrackers. Later, Javed learnt the technique to prepare IED bombs.

STF Additional SP Brajesh Kumar Singh said that Javed worked as a radio mechanic in the past and has knowledge about all machines. He made the time-bombs with the help of bottles, it was learnt. Police are investigating whether these bombs were made for being used in some major incident.

