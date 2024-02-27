UP: Pregnant Girl Murdered; Body Cut into 20 Pieces, Packed in Bags and Thrown on Roadside

Amroha (Uttar Pradesh): Police recovered 20 pieces of an unidentified pregnant girl's body from two different bags on the Dhanaura Bypass Road on the wee hours of Tuesday. A case has been registered and a probe launched to trace the criminals who took the life of an expecting mother in such a heinous manner.

The passersby alerted the police after which officials swung into action and took cognisance of the sensational crime in the Khetapur area. Initially the villagers saw two bags of clothes lying inside the bushes on the roadside. Whent hey opened the bag to check, they were shocked to find pieces of a girl's body lying under the garments.

When police arrived at the spot, the bags were examined. One bag contained the pieces from head to waist revealing she was pregnant. The second bag contained pieces of body parts from below the waist and multiple pieces of her hand.

Medical examination revealed that she was around 23 to 24-years-old. Police investigation has revealed that a sharp weapon was used to kill the girl. Circle Officer Anjali Kataria said that the body parts were thrown on the roadside after brutally murdering the girl.

"We have not yet been able to identify the girl. Investigation has begun and we are trying to curate a list of missing persons in the surrounding areas as well as cases reported against them across police stations. I assure that the deceased girl will be identified soon. However, an atmosphere of panic has spread among the villagers," he added.