Mother and Daughter Found Dead in Their House at Chhattisgarh's Kawardha; Murder Suspected

Kawardha : A mother and her daughter were found dead in their house in a posh area of ​​the Kawardha city in Chhattisgarh. Initial investigation has revealed that both of them were brutally murdered. As soon as people got information about the double murder, a huge crowd gathered near the house in the area.

Some people had informed the police that a strong smell was coming from the house. When the police checked the house after receiving the complaint, they found two decomposed dead bodies lying inside. After seeing the dead bodies, the police said that the bodies were lying there for long and in a bad condition.

The house where the double murder took place is near the SP office. When the police reached the spot after people's complaint, the room was locked from outside. Local people said that elderly woman Parvati Vaishnav and her divorced daughter Vasundhara live in the house. People of the locality said that both the women were seen on Thursday. No one saw the two women after Thursday. The house also remained locked from outside. The police broke the lock of the house and entered inside in the presence of people.

As the matter has become suspicious, the forensic team is investigating it. "At present nothing can be said regarding the incident. When evidence is found, we will be able to tell something further. We are still waiting for the post mortem report. A lot will become clear from the post mortem report," said Sanjay Tiwari, DSP.