Double Murder in Delhi Salon: Attackers Identified, Police Suspect Dispute Over Social Media Post

author img

By PTI

Published : 11 hours ago

A day after two people were shot dead inside a salon in Delhi's Najafgarh, police have identified both the attackers, who were suspected to have been involved in a dispute with the accused over a social media post, official sources said.

Police in Delhi's Najafgarh have identified both of the assailants, who are believed to have been involved in an argument with the accused over a social media post, one day after two people were shot and killed inside a salon in the national capital.

New Delhi: A day after two people were shot dead inside a salon in Delhi's Najafgarh, police have identified both the attackers, who were suspected to have been involved in a dispute with the accused over a social media post, official sources said. They said the two accused have been identified as Sanjeev Dahiya alias Sanju and Harsh alias Chintu, who shot Ashish and Sonu dead at Najafgarh's Indira Park on Friday. The victims had gone to the salon for a hair cut.

Purported CCTV footage also surfaced on social media where one of the victims is seen pleading with the assailants. He was hit in his head by bullets fired from a point-blank rage. In the footage, two women staff of the salon are also seen running away in fear. A police official said it prima facie appears to be a case of personal enmity, which ensued over an abusive social media post. But the exact reason behind the blood bath will be ascertained once the accused are arrested, he added.

The sources said Dahiya practises law in a Delhi court but it is yet to be verified. Harsh alias Chintu, the brother of jailed gangster Yogesh Tunda, was recently released from prison on bail, the sources said. At least half a dozen teams of the local police and crime branch have been formed to nab the accused. Deputy Commissioner of Police (Dwarka) Ankit Singh said the teams are working to nab the accused. "Certain things will be clear once the accused are arrested," he said.

  • " class="align-text-top noRightClick twitterSection" data="">

TAGGED:

Murder in SalonDouble Murder in DelhiSocial Media Post Dispute

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

El Nino-La Nina: How The Jugalbandhi of Oceans Impacts Our Climate Patterns

Valentine's Day: This Visually Challenged Couple Don't Need Eyes to Fall in Love

Hard Task for Hardik Pandya to Captain Mumbai Indians: Irfan Pathan

'Even if he wants to play on one leg': Irfan Pathan On MSD, IPL, and Thala's Future

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2024 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.