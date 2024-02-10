Double Murder in Delhi Salon: Attackers Identified, Police Suspect Dispute Over Social Media Post

New Delhi: A day after two people were shot dead inside a salon in Delhi's Najafgarh, police have identified both the attackers, who were suspected to have been involved in a dispute with the accused over a social media post, official sources said. They said the two accused have been identified as Sanjeev Dahiya alias Sanju and Harsh alias Chintu, who shot Ashish and Sonu dead at Najafgarh's Indira Park on Friday. The victims had gone to the salon for a hair cut.

Purported CCTV footage also surfaced on social media where one of the victims is seen pleading with the assailants. He was hit in his head by bullets fired from a point-blank rage. In the footage, two women staff of the salon are also seen running away in fear. A police official said it prima facie appears to be a case of personal enmity, which ensued over an abusive social media post. But the exact reason behind the blood bath will be ascertained once the accused are arrested, he added.

The sources said Dahiya practises law in a Delhi court but it is yet to be verified. Harsh alias Chintu, the brother of jailed gangster Yogesh Tunda, was recently released from prison on bail, the sources said. At least half a dozen teams of the local police and crime branch have been formed to nab the accused. Deputy Commissioner of Police (Dwarka) Ankit Singh said the teams are working to nab the accused. "Certain things will be clear once the accused are arrested," he said.