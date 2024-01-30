Bareilly court gives death sentence to lawyer-son for murdering parents over land dispute

Bareilly (Uttar Pradesh) : On Tuesday, the Bareilly court slapped death sentence on a man along with a fine of Rs 10,000 for murdering elderly parents. The accused son, out of greed for land, had brutally murdered his elderly parents by shooting them in November 2020. On Tuesday, Additional Sessions Judge Gyanendra Tripathi pronounced the verdict in this case in Bareilly court.

76-year-old Lalta Prasad, a retired teacher resident of Mirganj police station area of ​​Bareilly, and his wife 75-year-old Mohan Devi lived in Bahrauli village. His two sons, lawyers Durvesh Gangwar and Umesh Kumar Gangwar, lived separately with their families. Durvesh Gangwar, the elder son of Lalta Prasad, used to have regular disputes with his parents regarding the distribution of land.

Durvesh wanted half the share in the land. His parents gave him only one-third share. Due to this, on the morning of 10 November 2020, lawyer Durgesh Gangwar first killed her father 76-year-old Lalta Prasad by shooting with an illegal pistol and then when her mother Mohan Devi came to save her, he also shot her dead. Not only this, after killing the parents, the accused son Durvesh remained standing at the crime scene for a long time.

After he saw that both of them were dead, he fled from the spot. After this, the police of Mirganj police station registered a case against the accused son Durvesh, arrested him and sent him to jail. Since then the matter was pending in the court. Nine witnesses were presented during the hearing in the court of Bareilly Additional Sessions Judge Gyanendra Tripathi.

During the hearing in the court, Additional Sessions Judge Gyanendra Tripathi mentioned the quatrains of the Quran and the Valmiki Ramayana and the Puranas during the hearing in the court in the case of murder of parents.