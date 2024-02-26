Man Shoots Dead Younger Brother, Makes Video Call to Mother in Chhattisgarh's Raipur

Raipur(Chhattisgarh): A man shot dead his younger brother and made a video call to their mother after committing the crime in Chhattisgarh's Raipur district on Sunday.

The accused Piyush Jha killed his brother Parag Jha at Sapphire Green Phase 2 under Vidhan Sabha police station at around 11:30 pm and fled the scene. As per the inputs received from the spot, both had an altercation over the alleged drug addiction of the elder brother. Police rushed to the spot and launched a manhunt. They tracked the accused's phone location and arrested him at the DD Nagar police station area of the district.

Piyush had made a video call to his mother, who hails from Capital Homes located in Saddu area, after killing Parag. Neeraj Chandrakar, Superintendent of Police, Rural Additional, said the mother told the police that the accused was in depression over an allegedly failed love affair. The dead body was sent for a postmortem. The police also recovered the pistol from the accused. Further investigation in the case is ongoing.