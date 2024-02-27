Twenty-Five-Year-Old Man Dies of Heart Attack in Delhi Zoo, Shocked Wife Jumps to Death

New Delhi/Ghaziabad: In a tragic incident, a young couple from Uttar Pradesh’s Ghaziabad died within 24 hours. Twenty-five-year-old Abhishek Ahluwali died of a heart attack, his wife Anjali (23), unable to bear the shock of his husband's death, died by suicide when she jumped from the seventh floor of an apartment, the police said. According to family members, they entered into wedlock on November 30.

The incident took place on Monday when the couple visited the Delhi Zoo. There Abhishek, who used to work in an NGO complained of chest pain. Anjali then called her friends and family. He was rushed to a hospital where the doctors declared him dead after confirming a heart attack. The body of Abhishek was brought back home where Anjali sat next to it for some time, family sources said.

Unable to bear the shock of his husband's death, his wife, Anjali rushed to the balcony and jumped from the seventh floor of the Elcon Apartment located in Vaishali Chowki Sector 3, Indirapuram Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) Nipun Agarwal said.

Anjali was rushed to the Max Hospital in Vaishali by her family members, and was later referred to Safdarjung Hospital in Delhi where the doctors declared her dead, the police added. The police then sent the body for post-mortem. "An investigation into the incident is underway," Agarwal said.

