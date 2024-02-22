Rajasthan: Driver Suffers Heart-Attack after Which Vehicle Crushes Pedestrians; Two Killed

Nagaur (Rajasthan): A driver suffered a heart attack on Wednesday, after which he lost control of the vehicle at Degana here. The vehicle crushed pedestrians, who were taking part in a procession to mark Vishwakarma Jayanti, police said.

A senior police official said that while two people were killed on the spot, over 12 persons were injured, of which eight were stated to be critical. "The injured have been admitted to Degana sub-hospital," the senior police official added.

It is understood that a crowd which had gathered in the Degana sub-hospital protested in front of the ambulance while the car's driver was being taken to it. Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Rameshwarlal Saharan and Tehsildar Sanjay Kumar Japta reached the spot and took stock of the situation.

Police said that the bodies of the deceased have been kept in mortuary of the Degana sub-hospital. "Of the eight seriously injured, three have been referred to Ajmer for further treatment," they added.

Sources from the Degana sub hospital said that the driver is undergoing treatment and his condition was stated to be out of danger. Police said that a case will be registered in this connection. Meanwhile, the CCTV footage of the accident has gone viral on social media.