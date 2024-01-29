Uttarakhand: Poet suffers heart attack while performing on stage, dies

Rudrapur (Uttarakhand): A poet collapsed and died of a heart attack while reciting poetry on stage in Uttarakhand’s Rudrapur on Sunday. The poet was reciting poetry at the Poetry Festival and Honour Ceremony held at Bibi Singh Auditorium of Pantnagar Agricultural University. The deceased has been identified as Subhash Chaturvedi, a resident of Pantnagar.

According to sources, the Pantnagar Poetry Festival was organised in honour of Indian soldiers by the National Self-Security Campaign. Subhash Chaturvedi was reciting poetry on the stage when he suddenly collapsed. He was immediately rushed to the University Hospital, from where he was referred to the District Hospital. However, the doctors declared him dead at the district hospital.

Subhash Chaturvedi was appointed as assistant accountant at Pantnagar University in 1974. In 2014, he retired from the university and built a residence in Jawahar Nagar.