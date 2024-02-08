TS NAB Approaches Central Probe Agencies to Bust Nigerian Drug Smuggler's Network

TS NAB Approaches Central Probe Agencies to Bust Nigerian Drug Smuggler's Network

It has been found that Nigerian drug smuggler Ivala Udoka Stanley ran a network across the country. The TS NAB has written to DRI to inspect the international couriers while the police are filing petition to take Stanley into custody for questioning.

Hyderabad: The Telangana State Anti Narcotics Bureau (TS NAB) is seeking cooperation from the central investigation agencies to bust the network of international drug smuggler, Ivala Udoka Stanley, who was arrested on Tuesday.

All information related to the case along with the details revealed during investigation have been sent to the Central Home Department, Narcotic Control Bureau (NCB), Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) and Goa Police. Busting Stanley's network will snap 30 percent of the drug supply links across the country, investigators said.

The TS NAB will write a letter to the Home Ministry for support from local police when the officials go to the respective states and regions

Stanley, a Nigerian has been accused of supplying narcotics across India. He was arrested near Irrum Manzil and drugs worth Rs 8 crore were recovered from him. According to police, this was the highest consignment that has been seized from a lone supplier till now.

Stanley allegedly carried drugs from Nigeria and transported it in India as well as other countries. Apart from him, six others were found to be key players in this drug racket. The gang has been accused of supplying drugs to different cities including Mumbai and Goa, police said.

In the wake of information that the accused are bringing drugs from abroad, a letter has been written to the DRI to inspect all international couriers and intensify vigil on the routes through which they are brought into India. Special teams are being sent to collect information on the persons and assets of the network that Stanley established with his followers in Goa.

Investigations have revealed that Stanley made transactions in cash and the route he had chosen was for supplying drugs in Goa. It was found that the supply was done through three taxi drivers, he said.

Police said they would file a petition in the court to take Stanley into custody and interrogate him.

