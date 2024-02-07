Nigerian Kingpin Arrested with Drugs Worth Rs 8 Crore in Hyderabad

Hyderabad (Telangana): The Telangana Anti Narcotics Bureau (TS NAB) along with Panjagutta Police Tuesday arrested an international drug smuggler near Irrum Manzil here and seized drugs worth Rs 8 crore. Police claimed that the accused Iwala Udoka Stanley (43) hailed from Nigeria and allegedly supplied narcotics across the country.

Police also said that in one of the firsts for the state, such a huge quantity of drugs has been seized from a single supplier. Details of the peddlers and buyers associated with Stanley will help police bust the racket altogether. Police have seized cash worth Rs 5.40 lakhs, 557 grams of cocaine, 902 ecstasy pills, 21 grams of heroin, 45 grams of OG, 105 LSD blots, 215 grams of charas (hash), 7 grams of amphetamine, 190 grams of ganja, and 8 cell phones from the accused.

West Zone DCP M Vijay Kumar along with ACP, KCS Raghuveer, DSP Narsing Rao, Additional DCP Hanumantha Rao, Panjagutta ACP Mohankumar, and inspectors Shobhan and Rajesh briefed the media at Panjagutta Police Station on Tuesday.

As per police, Stanley hailed from Anambra in Nigeria and had travelled to Mumbai on a business visa way back in 2009. Thereafter, he started a ready-made garment business in the Andheri area with his friend Jewel. A year later, he moved to Goa and started a textile business in Candolim.

Once he settled in Candolim, he started selling cocaine and heroin to tourists for additional cash. In 2012, after losing his passport, a case of illegal residence was registered against him and he was jailed for six months. After his release, he met Usha Chandel from Rajasthan and the two tied the knot in 2014 in Candolim following which they started running a grocery shop in Candolim itself.

In 2017, Stanley was caught by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) while supplying drugs in Goa and put behind bars again. After the Coronavirus pandemic, he established links with the drug empire in Nigeria and became a kingpin. Thereafter, his lifestyle changed drastically and he bought a luxurious villa in Goa and owned a car worth Rs one crore.

Nigerians travelled by air and hid the drugs under their shirts. They first landed in Mumbai and then brought the drugs to Goa. Stanley had appointed brokers in Bangalore, Pune, Mumbai, Rajasthan, and Hyderabad and delivered goods to more than 500 buyers. In December last year, the SR Nagar police raided a building in Ameerpet Maitrivanam where a rave party was organised and arrested Ashiq Yadav, a drug peddler. They interrogated Yadav who revealed that Diwakar alias Baba from Goa was the key mastermind.

When Baba was arrested, kingpin Stanley's racket was exposed. The police arrested Stanley after tracking him in Goa for 40 days. They received a tip-off about Stanley travelling to Hyderabad to deliver large quantities of drugs and nabbed him eventually.