Loading...

Assam Rifles recovers drugs worth over Rs 13 crore from fringe area of Jiribam-Tamenglong districts

author img

By IANS

Published : Jan 30, 2024, 6:53 AM IST

Assam Rifle seized WY Tablets worth Rs 13 crore from Jiribam and Tamenglong districts

Assam Rifles successfully seized methamphetamine substance worth Rs 13 crore being smuggled from fringes of Jiribam and Tamenglong districts on 28th January. The recovered substances have been handed over to Manipur Police, while the Army continues to stay vigilant and on the lookout for smuggling of illegal arms or substances.

Imphal (Manipur): Assam Rifles recovered 90,000 WY tablets worth over Rs 13 crore from the fringes of Jiribam and Tamenglong districts, an official said on Monday. The recovery was done in an operation that took place on January 28.

WY tablet is a methamphetamine substance that has been one of the most trafficked drugs in recent times and has become a serious societal menace.

"In the unflinching war against narcotic drugs and psychotropic substances, on January 28, Assam Rifles successfully recovered about 90,000 WY tablets with an estimated value of over Rs 13 crore from the boundary of the Jriibam-Tamenglong Districts of Manipur. It is one of the largest recoveries in this area," Assam Rifles said.

The recovered drugs have been handed over to the Manipur Police, the Assam Rifles added. "Assam Rifles is maintaining strict vigilance and continuously monitoring and undertaking operations to prevent the smuggling of warlike stores and narcotic substances," they added.

Read More

  1. Intel Fears Huge Cache of Weapons Captured by Myanmar Rebels Can Reach Manipur
  2. Manipur Police seize WY tablets worth Rs 9 crore from two drug peddlers

TAGGED:

Assam RiflesManipurillegal drug smugglingArms smugglingoperations

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

Gavaskar, Shastri to Attend Inauguration of Niranjan Shah Stadium in Rajkot on Feb 14

Grammy Awards 2024: Who Won What, Check out Full List of Winners

Interview: Fact-Checker Flags Poonam Pandey's 'Stunt', Warns of Disinformation Ahead of 2024 Polls

'Saree State of Affairs': Bangladeshis Peeved after West Bengal Gets GI Tag for Tangail Saree

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2024 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.