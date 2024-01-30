Assam Rifles recovers drugs worth over Rs 13 crore from fringe area of Jiribam-Tamenglong districts

Imphal (Manipur): Assam Rifles recovered 90,000 WY tablets worth over Rs 13 crore from the fringes of Jiribam and Tamenglong districts, an official said on Monday. The recovery was done in an operation that took place on January 28.

WY tablet is a methamphetamine substance that has been one of the most trafficked drugs in recent times and has become a serious societal menace.

"In the unflinching war against narcotic drugs and psychotropic substances, on January 28, Assam Rifles successfully recovered about 90,000 WY tablets with an estimated value of over Rs 13 crore from the boundary of the Jriibam-Tamenglong Districts of Manipur. It is one of the largest recoveries in this area," Assam Rifles said.

The recovered drugs have been handed over to the Manipur Police, the Assam Rifles added. "Assam Rifles is maintaining strict vigilance and continuously monitoring and undertaking operations to prevent the smuggling of warlike stores and narcotic substances," they added.