Tollywood Drug Case: Six out of Eight Cases Dismissed by Court

Hyderabad: In a significant development in the Tollywood drugs case, the court has dismissed six out of the eight drug cases registered by the Special Investigation Team (SIT) in 2017. The cases, which garnered widespread attention across the state, were dismissed on the grounds of a lack of proper evidence and non-compliance with the correct procedures in drug-related cases.

The court ruling emphasised that the dismissal was a result of the failure to follow the proper legal procedures during the registration of the drug cases. The SIT, formed by the State government, interrogated Tollywood actors and collected nails and hair samples from numerous individuals. These samples were then sent to the Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) for analysis.

In July 2017, the Excise Department registered a drug case. The Excise police arrested Kelvin, a drug dealer, who was supplying drugs and questioned about 60 people based on his cell phone and bank accounts. The cases registered in Balanagar, Secunderabad and Golconda Excise Police Stations have been transferred to the SIT. In turn, SIT officials arrested 30 people and sent them to remand. In all, 12 people from the film industry were called and questioned.

After completing the investigation, the excise officials filed 12 charge sheets in various courts. But the names of those from the film industry were not included in any charge sheet. Some of the narcotics suppliers have been named as the accused in the charge sheets. The Nampally court dismissed six cases out of eight cases as they did not submit proper evidence.

At present six more cases are pending in Malkajgiri and Nampally courts. Kelvin is the main accused in the case registered at Balanagar Police Station. The case is under trial in the Malkajgiri court. In the criminal charge sheet, the excise officials have included that Kelvin brought narcotics from abroad and sold them to many people.

On reviewing the FSL report and evaluating the evidence presented, the court concluded that there was insufficient proof to substantiate the allegations that the individuals in question had consumed drugs. This development marks a turning point in the prolonged Tollywood drugs case, bringing relief to those involved as the legal proceedings took a new direction.

