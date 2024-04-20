Three-Tier Investigating Agency to Probe Land Dispute Cases Involving 56 Gorakhpur Police Officials

These 56 policemen, including females, had fraudulently got their affiliation done in the sportsperson's quota with the Additional Director General of Police (ADG) office. They then started settling cases of land dispute with the aid of the Confidential Assistant (CA) and earned hefty amounts.

Gorakhpur (Uttar Pradesh): A three-tier investigating agency has been formed to probe cases of land dispute settlement involving 56 police personnel of Gorakhpur with the aid of their Confidential Assistant (CA).

Sources said that these policemen, including females, had fraudulently got their affiliation done in the sportsperson's quota with the Additional Director General of Police (ADGP) office following which they would earn hefty amounts by settling cases of land disputes.

The case came to light when Gorakhpur's Additional ASP/Trainee IPS Anshika Verma investigated the matter on the order of ADG KS Pratap Kumar and busted this gang who were carrying out this illegal activity in connivance with CA Amit Srivastava.

Srivastava's role has also came under scrutiny as these constables could only qualify for the sports quota with his support. The three-tier investigation committee which has been formed to investigate the case will be led by three Superintendent of Police (SP) rank officers. SP Sant Kabir Nagar will head the team.

The ADG has already sent Srivastava to the CB-CID (a special wing in a CID headed by the ADGP and assisted by the IGP). Additional SP Pakhmila Verma will also assist in some of the cases. ADG KS Pratap said, "Further action will be taken after the investigation report comes in."

