Jharkhand: 3 Members of Same Family Axed to Death over Land Dispute in Gumla District

Gumla (Jharkhand): Three persons of a family were hacked to death with an axe while one sustained injuries on Friday allegedly over sharing of logs of a felled tree in Jharkhand's Gumla, police said. The injured person was shifted to the Rajendra Institute of Medical Sciences (RIMS) in Ranchi and his condition is said to be serious.

The incident took place in Sakrauli village in Sisai police station area around 3 pm, he said. "The family dispute turned violent and one of them, attacked four others by sharp weapons. Three people were killed on the spot, while one was seriously injured," said Suresh Prasad Sahu, Sub-Divisional Police Officer. Two persons were detained in connection with the case, police said.

The dispute related to land and tree was going on between the family members for long but today it turned violent when Munna Sahu, Nageshwar Sahu and Pawan Sahu were attacked with sharp weapons by Nankeswar Sahu, Satendra Sahu and Shiv Kumar Sahu. Munna Sahu's son Vikas Sahu received serious injuries in the attack.

On receiving information about the incident, Sisai police station rushed to the spot and the dead bodies were sent for post-mortem. At present, there is a situation of tension in the entire village and police are camping there in view of the tense atmosphere.