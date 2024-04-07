Jodhpur: Attack on Chamu Police; SHO, Officials Taken Hostage, ASI's Hand Broken

Jodhpur (Rajasthan): In a shocking turn of events, police officials at the Chamu Police Station in the Balesar area of ​​Jodhpur, were attacked on Saturday night when they went to settle a land dispute between two parties. The mob came down heavily on Chamu Police Station officer Omprakash and took him and other officials hostage.

An assistant police officer's hand was broken during the fight, the news of which created panic in the police department. Later, heavy police force reached the spot and rescued the police station officer and other policemen.

As per sources, two parties were fighting on a land dispute issue on the night of Saturday, April 6. On receiving information about this, Chamu police officials reached there to settle the matter. However, the crowd overpowered them.

The family members of the accused's side pounced on the police and took Chamu police station in-charge Omprakash and other policemen hostage. As per sources, firing took place between the police and the accused. However, the police have not officially confirmed this.

The Assistant Sub-Inspector (ASI), who had gone to rescue the officials was also beaten up badly. As information of this attack reached the top police officials, there was a stir and order to send heave police force was released.

Jodhpur Rural Superintendent of Police Dharmendra Singh Yadav rushed to the spot and got the policemen freed from the accused. Later, the police arrested a dozen people there and also seized their vehicles.

Read More: