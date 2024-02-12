Teacher Allegedly Molests Class 8 Student in Uttar Pradesh's Agra; Case Registered

author img

By ETV Bharat English Desk

Published : 8 hours ago

A representational picture of sexual harassment

In her complaint lodged by the girl at the concerned police station, she said that her teacher molested her inside the school premises in November last year. The girl said when she told her parents about the matter, the accused started to threaten her and blackmailed her with her obscene pictures and videos.

Agra: In a shocking incident of sexual harassment reported from Uttar Pradesh, a teacher allegedly molested an eighth standard student and threatened to make the obscene pictures and videos of the incident viral on social media to blackmail her in November last year in Agra district of the state, the victim said. The incident came to light after the student approached the concerned police station and lodged a complaint against the accused in this regard on Sunday.

The incident has been reported from a village under Pidhaura police station limits of Agra district. In her complaint lodged with the police on Sunday, the 14-year-old class 8 student alleged that the teacher teaching in her school had molested her in the school itself in November 2023. The girl said when she protested and told her parents about the incident, the accused teacher threatened her to kill his parents and brother.

The accused teacher also threatened to circulate the obscene photos and obscene videos of her from his mobile, on social media in a bid to blackmail her and not report the matter to anyone. The girl said that she was fed up with the teacher's sexual harassment and stopped going to school. Pidhaura police station in-charge Udayveer Singh said that on Sunday the victim gave a written complaint against the accused teacher.

On the complaint of the student, a case has been registered against the accused teacher under relevant sections of the POCSO Act and the investigation has been started in this regard, the Pidhaura Police Station in-charge said.

  1. Read more: Class IX Student Dies by Suicide in Rajasthan after Allegedly Being Molested by School Senior
  2. PhD scholar raped by batchmate in IIT-Indore lab; accused arrested, sent to jail
  3. IRS officer sexually harasses, assaults wife for additioal dowry; case registered

TAGGED:

Agra Crime NewsTeacher molested studentAgra molestation case

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

Interview | Scrapping FMR Indispensable But Will Hit India-Myanmar Ties: Ex-Diplomat Rajiv Bhatia

Magician and Mentalist from Bihar, Kumar Satvik, Performs in US, Has Fans across Globe

100 Days of 12th Fail: Did You Know It Took 179 Drafts to Make the Final Script? More Tidbits Inside

El Nino-La Nina: How The Jugalbandhi of Oceans Impacts Our Climate Patterns

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2024 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.