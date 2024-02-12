Teacher Allegedly Molests Class 8 Student in Uttar Pradesh's Agra; Case Registered

Agra: In a shocking incident of sexual harassment reported from Uttar Pradesh, a teacher allegedly molested an eighth standard student and threatened to make the obscene pictures and videos of the incident viral on social media to blackmail her in November last year in Agra district of the state, the victim said. The incident came to light after the student approached the concerned police station and lodged a complaint against the accused in this regard on Sunday.

The incident has been reported from a village under Pidhaura police station limits of Agra district. In her complaint lodged with the police on Sunday, the 14-year-old class 8 student alleged that the teacher teaching in her school had molested her in the school itself in November 2023. The girl said when she protested and told her parents about the incident, the accused teacher threatened her to kill his parents and brother.

The accused teacher also threatened to circulate the obscene photos and obscene videos of her from his mobile, on social media in a bid to blackmail her and not report the matter to anyone. The girl said that she was fed up with the teacher's sexual harassment and stopped going to school. Pidhaura police station in-charge Udayveer Singh said that on Sunday the victim gave a written complaint against the accused teacher.

On the complaint of the student, a case has been registered against the accused teacher under relevant sections of the POCSO Act and the investigation has been started in this regard, the Pidhaura Police Station in-charge said.