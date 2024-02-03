Class IX Student Dies by Suicide in Rajasthan after Allegedly Being Molested by School Senior

Bundi (Rajasthan): A Class IX girl student died by suicide on Saturday after allegedly being molested by a Class XI student of the same school. The police registered a case against the accused under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act, (POCSO) after the girl's father lodgrd a complaint with the Taleda police and sent the body for post-mortem.

According to sources, the deceased was under stress as she was being sexually harassed by the boy continuously for the past couple of days. Though the girl wanted to inform her parents about the incident, she was ashamed and scared to do so.

Frustrated with the teasing and harassment, she decided to take her life as she was helpless. Taleda Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Mahavir Sharma said an investigation is underway. "Strict legal action will be initiated against the accused if he is found guilty of molestation and the reason for the girl's suicide," he added.

Crime rates have been increasing in the area, locals reported. The residents complained that they have been living in fear as such acts of atrocities have been on the rise in the recent past. Three years ago, two female students, who were sisters, were walking down the road when they were stabbed to death. The court later sentenced the accused to life imprisonment.

Four days ago, a student was strangled to death at a farmhouse in the area, spreading panic and fear among the residents.

Suicide is not a solution:

If you are having suicidal thoughts, or are worried about a friend or need emotional support, someone is always there to listen. Call Sneha Foundation - 04424640050 (available 24x7) or iCall, the Tata Institute of Social Sciences' helpline - 9152987821, which is available Monday to Saturday from 8 am to 10 pm.