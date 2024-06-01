ETV Bharat / state

Dehradun Jewellery Theft Solved; Maid, Her Husband Arrested: Police

author img

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : 12 hours ago

Updated : 11 hours ago

The police said that the unknown burglar was seen in the CCTV footage carrying out the burglary in six minutes. The thief wearing a mask made it difficult for the police to identify him. Examination of the maid's mobile phone revealed a Whatsapp call she had made to her husband minutes before the act leading police to the culprit.

Representative image
Representative image (Etv Bharat)

Dehradun: The police solved the recent sensational theft of jewellery worth Rs 8 lakhs from a house in Uttarakhand capital Dehradun by arresting the maid of the house and her husband, who carried out the theft, an official said on Saturday.

The burglary took place on May 29 at the house of one Pallav Sharma, a resident of MDDA Colony. Sharma lodged a complaint saying some unknown burglars broke the locker of the cupboard of his house and stole gold and silver jewellery worth about Rs 8 lakhs. Based on a complaint of the victim, a case was registered against unknown accused by the police.

A police officer said that when the maid of the house was questioned in connection with the case, she initially denied her involvement in the act. In the meantime, police also examined the CCTV footage of the house wherein the unidentified burglar wearing a white coloured T-shirt was seen carrying out the act in six minutes, he said. As the thief was seen wearing a cloth on his face, it made it difficult for the police to identify him.

As police intensified the investigation, the examination of the maid's mobile phone revealed a suspicious Whatsapp call made to her husband just before the incident, the police officer said. Moreover, the police also found the picture of the maid's husband, who was coincidentally wearing the same T-shirt as worn by the thief in the CCTV footage leading the investigators to the culprit, he added.

Upon intensive questioning, the maid confessed to the crime and revealed the whereabouts of her husband, who works in Delhi, from the national capital. A team of police personnel arrested the maid's husband identified as Kuldeep from whose possession the stolen jewellery has been recovered, the police said.

Both the accused were produced in the court by the police and sent to jail.

  1. Read more: Caught on Camera: Thief, Posing as Guest, Steals Bride's Jewelry Worth Rs 25 Lakh in Uttar Pradesh
  2. Bride Flees with Jewelry, Cash Before Wedding in Kanpur, Groom Files Complaint
Last Updated : 11 hours ago

TAGGED:

THIEF MAID ARRESTEDMAID ARRESTED FOR THEFTMAID AND HUSBAND THIEVESDEHRADUN JEWELRY THEFTDEHRADUN THEFT CASE SOLVED

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

The Warming of the Indian Ocean - Are We Closing on a Tipping Point?

'Abdominal Obesity Increases Lifestyle Diseases Risk'; How Much Weight For Your Height?

Exclusive | 'Confident We Will Get over 40 LS Seats in Maharashtra': Chief Minister Eknath Shinde

Cybersecurity Alert: FedEx Courier Fraud on the Rise, Millions at Risk

Trending

(Click on any topic)
ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2024 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.