Dehradun Jewellery Theft Solved; Maid, Her Husband Arrested: Police

Dehradun: The police solved the recent sensational theft of jewellery worth Rs 8 lakhs from a house in Uttarakhand capital Dehradun by arresting the maid of the house and her husband, who carried out the theft, an official said on Saturday.

The burglary took place on May 29 at the house of one Pallav Sharma, a resident of MDDA Colony. Sharma lodged a complaint saying some unknown burglars broke the locker of the cupboard of his house and stole gold and silver jewellery worth about Rs 8 lakhs. Based on a complaint of the victim, a case was registered against unknown accused by the police.

A police officer said that when the maid of the house was questioned in connection with the case, she initially denied her involvement in the act. In the meantime, police also examined the CCTV footage of the house wherein the unidentified burglar wearing a white coloured T-shirt was seen carrying out the act in six minutes, he said. As the thief was seen wearing a cloth on his face, it made it difficult for the police to identify him.

As police intensified the investigation, the examination of the maid's mobile phone revealed a suspicious Whatsapp call made to her husband just before the incident, the police officer said. Moreover, the police also found the picture of the maid's husband, who was coincidentally wearing the same T-shirt as worn by the thief in the CCTV footage leading the investigators to the culprit, he added.

Upon intensive questioning, the maid confessed to the crime and revealed the whereabouts of her husband, who works in Delhi, from the national capital. A team of police personnel arrested the maid's husband identified as Kuldeep from whose possession the stolen jewellery has been recovered, the police said.

Both the accused were produced in the court by the police and sent to jail.