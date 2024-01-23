IRS officer sexually harasses, assaults wife for additioal dowry; case registered

Lucknow: An Indian Revenue Service (IRS) officer posted as Deputy Customs Commissioner in Gujarat sexually harassed and hit his pilot wife for not being able to give additional dowry. His wife finally lodged a complaint at the Women's Police Station, Lucknow, against the husband, mother-in-law and father-in-law.

According to sources, the IRS officer had demanded Rs 2 crore as dowry from his would-be wife's family in 2020. After a brief period of negotiation, the deal was finalised for Rs 50 lakhs following which they tied the knot. Post their wedding, the couple moved to Gujarat. This is the turning point from where the ordeal began for the newly married pilot. The husband started beating her up on minor issues and also demanded that they pay an additional dowry of Rs 1.5 crore.

The victim in her statement said that she moved to Gujarat from Kolkata after her marriage as she was earlier posted there. Despite moving to Gujarat, he tortured me suspecting my fidelity, she claimed. "When I protested against his abuse, he bullied me and threatened to summon the Customs, Income Tax Department and Enforcement Directorate and raid my father's house," she alleged.

Falling prey to the blackmail, she kept mum and underwent physical abuse and torment for long until the situation hit rock bottom when he forced her to have unnatural sex with him following which she approached for legal help. Mahila Police Station in-charge Poonam Singh said an investigation is underway and stringent action shall be taken after the investigation.