Tamil Nadu MP Selvaraj Passes Away At 67 in Chennai

Chennai: Nagapattinam MP Selvaraj (67) passed away at a private hospital in Chennai on Monday. He was undergoing treatment for kidney-related ailments.

Selvaraj had been suffering from kidney-related problems and shortness of breath. He was being treated at Tiruvarur Government Medical College Hospital and had also undergone a kidney transplant. He was recently admitted to Miot Hospital in Chennai for further treatment, where he died at around 2 am. His body is being taken to Nagapattinam and his last rites will be performed at his native village.

Born on March 16, 1957, in Kappaludaiyan village in Needamangalam Union in Tamil Nadu's Tiruvarur district, he was a veteran leader of the Communist Party of India and an active social worker. He was attracted towards communism at a young age and joined the Communist Party of India. He went on to become the district secretary of the party through his hardwork and dedication.

Later, he contested the Lok Sabha elections from Nagapattinam constituency in 1989 and won. After which, he won from the Nagapattinam seat twice in 1996 and 1998.

Overall, he contested the Lok Sabha elections six times on Communist Party of India ticket and won thrice. He also served as a national member of the Communist Party of India. In 2019, Selvaraj was re-elected as MP from Nagapattinam constituency.

The Communist Party of India has condoled his death addressing him as an exemplary leader.