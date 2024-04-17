Sports YouTuber Abhradeep Saha Aka Angry Rantman Dies At 27, Family Shares Message

Hyderabad: YouTuber Abhradeep Saha, renowned as Angry Rantman, died at 27 due to multiple organ failure on Wednesday, his family said.

The Kolkata-based Youtuber's family confirmed the news through a Facebook post. "With profound grief and sorrow, we hereby declare the sad and untimely demise of Abhradeep Saha AKA #AngryRantman today at 10:18 hrs IST. He touched the lives of millions with his Honesty, humour and unwavering spirit. He will be deeply missed by all who knew him (sic)," his family said in a post on Facebook.

"As we mourn his loss, let us remember the joy he brought to our lives and hold on to the cherished memories we share together. Inspiring change one rant at a time," the post further read.

Abhradeep underwent a major surgery after being admitted to a Bengaluru hospital last month. However, his condition worsened and was put on a ventilator earlier this week.

The 27-year-old was a Chelsea fan and came to the limelight in 2017 when his 'no passion, no vision' rant on the English Premier League (EPL) club went viral all over the internet. He made several reaction videos on sports and movies on his YouTube channel, which has over 4.8 lakh subscribers and 119k followers on Instagram.

Kerala Blasters, the Indian Super League franchise, posted his photo and wrote on their official X handle (Formerly Twitter), "Today, we mourn the loss of one of the most enthusiastic and passionate voices in Indian football. We will dearly miss his memorable rants and love for the beautiful game (sic)."

"The BFC family is saddened to learn about the passing of #IndianFootball faithful Abhradeep Saha. A West Block Blue through and through, Abhradeep's love for the game knew no bounds and the passion in his rants will be missed. Rest in peace," another ISL franchise Bengaluru FC's X post read.