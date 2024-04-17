Sports YouTuber Abhradeep Saha Aka Angry Rantman Dies At 27, Family Shares Message

author img

By ETV Bharat Sports Team

Published : 19 hours ago

Popular Sports YouTuber Abhradeep Saha, also known as Angry Rantman, has sadly passed away at the young age of 27. He made several reaction videos on sports and movies on his YouTube channel with over 4.8 lakh subscribers and 119k followers on Instagram.

Popular Sports YouTuber Abhradeep Saha, also known as Angry Rantman, has passed away at the age of 27. He made several reaction videos on sports and movies on his YouTube channel with over 4.8 lakh subscribers and 119k followers on Instagram.

Hyderabad: YouTuber Abhradeep Saha, renowned as Angry Rantman, died at 27 due to multiple organ failure on Wednesday, his family said.

The Kolkata-based Youtuber's family confirmed the news through a Facebook post. "With profound grief and sorrow, we hereby declare the sad and untimely demise of Abhradeep Saha AKA #AngryRantman today at 10:18 hrs IST. He touched the lives of millions with his Honesty, humour and unwavering spirit. He will be deeply missed by all who knew him (sic)," his family said in a post on Facebook.

"As we mourn his loss, let us remember the joy he brought to our lives and hold on to the cherished memories we share together. Inspiring change one rant at a time," the post further read.

Abhradeep underwent a major surgery after being admitted to a Bengaluru hospital last month. However, his condition worsened and was put on a ventilator earlier this week.

The 27-year-old was a Chelsea fan and came to the limelight in 2017 when his 'no passion, no vision' rant on the English Premier League (EPL) club went viral all over the internet. He made several reaction videos on sports and movies on his YouTube channel, which has over 4.8 lakh subscribers and 119k followers on Instagram.

Kerala Blasters, the Indian Super League franchise, posted his photo and wrote on their official X handle (Formerly Twitter), "Today, we mourn the loss of one of the most enthusiastic and passionate voices in Indian football. We will dearly miss his memorable rants and love for the beautiful game (sic)."

"The BFC family is saddened to learn about the passing of #IndianFootball faithful Abhradeep Saha. A West Block Blue through and through, Abhradeep's love for the game knew no bounds and the passion in his rants will be missed. Rest in peace," another ISL franchise Bengaluru FC's X post read.

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

Explained: Why Israel is Not Retaliating Against Iran Till Now

Explained: Why Indians Are The Least Promiscuous of Most People in the World

Sins of Omission: How CAA Plays a Cruel Joke on Sri Lankan Tamil Refugees

Explained: The Science Behind Why Waiting Causes Anxiety and Mood Changes

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2024 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.