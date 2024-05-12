Trinayani Fame Actor Pavitra Jayaram Dies in a Road Accident

Hyderabad: Telugu television actor Pavitra Jayaram tragically lost her life on Sunday in a fatal road accident at Sheripally, near Bhutpur in Mahbubnagar district. She had recently returned to Hyderabad after shooting for a serial in Bangalore, accompanied by two family members and a driver.

The accident occurred when their car collided with a divider and then with an RTC bus. Pavitra sustained serious injuries and was rushed to Mahabubnagar Government Hospital, where doctors declared her dead upon arrival. Her family members and the driver also sustained serious injuries in the accident.

The entertainment industry is deeply saddened by the news of Pavitra's untimely demise, awaiting further details from the police. Actor Sameeip Acharyaa expressed his shock and sorrow on social media, remembering Pavitra fondly. "Woke up to the news that you are no more. It's unbelievable. My first on-screen mother, you will always be the special one," wrote Sameeip mourning Pavitra's demise on social media.

Originally from Mandya, Karnataka, Pavitra Jayaram started her career in Kannada TV with shows like Jokali before gaining recognition in Telugu with Trinayani. Her portrayal of Thilottama earned her fame. Her untimely demise has left both Kannada and Telugu TV communities mourning. Fellow actors are sharing their condolences online.

