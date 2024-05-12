ETV Bharat / entertainment

Trinayani Fame Actor Pavitra Jayaram Dies in a Road Accident

author img

By ETV Bharat Entertainment Team

Published : May 12, 2024, 5:19 PM IST

Updated : 7 hours ago

Television actor Pavitra Jayaram passed away in a road accident
Trinayani fame actor Pavitra Jayaram dies in a road accident at Sheripalli under Bhutpur of Mahabubnagar district.(Photo: ETV Bharat)

Pavitra Jayaram, known for playing Thilottama in the popular Telugu show Trinayani, tragically passed away in a car accident on Sunday near Mahbubnagar, Telangana. The car lost control, crashing into a divider, then was hit by a bus from Hyderabad. The actor succumbed to her injuries at the scene.

Hyderabad: Telugu television actor Pavitra Jayaram tragically lost her life on Sunday in a fatal road accident at Sheripally, near Bhutpur in Mahbubnagar district. She had recently returned to Hyderabad after shooting for a serial in Bangalore, accompanied by two family members and a driver.

The accident occurred when their car collided with a divider and then with an RTC bus. Pavitra sustained serious injuries and was rushed to Mahabubnagar Government Hospital, where doctors declared her dead upon arrival. Her family members and the driver also sustained serious injuries in the accident.

The entertainment industry is deeply saddened by the news of Pavitra's untimely demise, awaiting further details from the police. Actor Sameeip Acharyaa expressed his shock and sorrow on social media, remembering Pavitra fondly. "Woke up to the news that you are no more. It's unbelievable. My first on-screen mother, you will always be the special one," wrote Sameeip mourning Pavitra's demise on social media.

Originally from Mandya, Karnataka, Pavitra Jayaram started her career in Kannada TV with shows like Jokali before gaining recognition in Telugu with Trinayani. Her portrayal of Thilottama earned her fame. Her untimely demise has left both Kannada and Telugu TV communities mourning. Fellow actors are sharing their condolences online.

Read More

Noted Filmmaker Sangeeth Sivan Passes Away

Last Updated :7 hours ago

TAGGED:

PAVITRA JAYARAM DEATHPAVITRA JAYARAM CAR ACCIDENTTRINAYANI ACTOR DIES IN ACCIDENTPAVITRA JAYARAM DIES IN ACCIDENT

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

Jaipur's Himmat Singh Lives Up to His Name, Climbs 70,679 Stairs To Have A Crack at Guinness World Record

Mother's Day 2024: Five Last-minute Gift Ideas To Surprise Your Mom

As Summers Simmer, Here's How You Can Protect Yourself From Heat Wave

With Artificial Intelligence, Researchers Find Where Greek Philosopher Plato Was Buried

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2024 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.