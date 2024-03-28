Tamil Nadu: MDMK's Erode MP Ganeshamoorthy Who Attempted Suicide Consuming Insecticide Dies

Coimbatore: Marumalarchi Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam(MDMK) MP from Erode Ganeshamoorthy, who attempted suicide on Sunday and was undergoing treatment in critical condition at a hospital in Tamil Nadu's Coimbatore, died on Thursday, March 28, sources said. He was 77 years old.

The MDMK MP, who had reportedly consumed insecticide at his home after being denied the ticket for the Lok Sabha elections from Erode constituency, died at the hospital at around 5 am on Thursday morning, family sources said.

Hospital authorities handed over Ganeshamurthi's body to the police, who then took it to the Institute of Road Transport (IRT) Medical College Hospital for autopsy. The body will later be taken to Kumaravalasu village, 15 km from Erode, for burial.

Ganeshamurthi was rushed to a local hospital before being referred to a private institute in Coimbatore for further treatment. The Erode Town police had registered a case of attempted suicide, which will now be altered to a case of death by suicide.

Ganeshamurthi, a widower, was elected as an MP on the DMK's rising sun symbol in 2019. He had previously won Lok Sabha polls from Palani in 1998 and Erode in 2009. He is survived by a son and a daughter.

MDMK founder Vaiko expressed shock at Ganeshamurthi's death, stating, "He was happy with the seat (party ticket) issue. He met me twice. We never expected him to make such a decision. He was in a good mood. I cannot believe that he took such a step and passed away. We pay our deep homage."

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin, AIADMK General secretary Edappadi Palanisamy, BJP state President KAnnamalai also expressed condolences over the MDMK MP's death.