Erode MP Ganeshamoorthy 'Attempts Suicide', Condition Critical; Vaiko Clarifies on Denial of Ticket

Coimbatore: Erode MP A. Ganeshamoorthy, representing the constituency in Tamil Nadu's Lok Sabha, was admitted to a hospital after allegedly consuming pesticide. Ganeshamoorthy, elected on a DMK ticket in the 2019 Lok Sabha polls, was rushed to the hospital by his family members after developing uneasiness and vomiting on March 24th morning.

Upon admission, Ganeshamoorthy informed his family members that he consumed pesticide. He was subsequently moved to the ICU and put on a ventilator. Later, he was transferred to a private hospital in Coimbatore at around 2:30 pm, accompanied by two doctors and his family members.

MDMK leader Vaiko, along with his son Durai Vaiko, visited the hospital to inquire about Ganeshamoorthy's condition. Vaiko expressed deep concern, stating that the MP was in critical condition and undergoing ECMO treatment. Further updates on Ganeshamoorthy's health are awaited as doctors continue to monitor his condition closely.

Speaking to presspersons, Vaiko said, "Ganeshamoorthy was elected to the Parliament 3 times. He did his duties well. This time, everyone in the party said that they should send Durai Vaiko. They said Ganeshamurthy may get next chance. I did not accept that. Then a poll was conducted. About 99 percent of them voted for Durai Vaiko."

Vaiko said that the party leaders wanted two tickets so that they can given one to Ganeshamoorthy and one to Durai Vaiko. Even if it doesn't stand a chance, the party can field Ganeshamoorthy in the assembly elections coming up in a year, he said. "I thought I could make him stand as an MLA in a good constituency. Or else, I thought that I could ask M.K. Stalin to give him a bigger post, and when the assembly elections come, that this wound will be healed," Vaiko said.

It is said that Ganesamoorthy initially spoke to his family members at home in a vague manner as if he was in grief. After that, he allegedly mixed pesticide used for coconut tree farming in a drink and took it. On the condition of the Erode MP, doctors said that it will take two days to get an estimate.