MDMK Loses 'Top' Symbol; Pressure Mounts on Vaiko to Field Son on DMK's Rising Sun

Chennai : The Election Commission of India's decision to lock 'Top' symbol has denied the MDMK its iconic symbol in the current Lok Sabha elections. This has created a stir within the party with its candidate Durai Vaiko contesting from Trichy Lok Sabha seat purportedly clarifying that he would contest on a separate symbol in view of the new developments.

Initially, DMDK founder Vaiko under pressure to field his son, Durai Vaiko, on the 'Rising Sun' symbol of their ally DMK. The MDMK faced a tough situation on this count. The DMK, through its lower-level leaders, has been urging the MDMK to contest on its symbol, citing the historical ties between the two parties. This pressure was evident at a recent meeting, where DMK functionaries openly asked Durai Vaiko to consider contesting on the Rising Sun symbol.

However, Durai Vaiko has expressed strong opposition to this idea, stating that he would only contest on his party's own symbol, emphasizing his commitment to the party's identity and principles. Despite the pressure, he remains steadfast in his decision, stating, "Even if I die, I will never change my mind."

The Madras High Court's recent verdict regarding the allocation of symbols has added to the complexity of the situation. The court ruled that the Election Commission cannot be compelled to allocate the Top symbol to the MDMK Party, which has not contested in at least two parliamentary constituencies.