Lok Sabha Election 2024: Remove Pralhad Joshi or Face Consequences, Dingaleshwar Swamiji Warns BJP

author img

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : 23 hours ago

Lok Sabha Election 2024: Remove Pralhad Joshi or Face Consequences, Dingaleshwar Swamiji Warns BJP

Shirahatti Math's Dingaleswara Swamiji, who addressed a press conference attended by 40 priests from different parts of Karnataka, threatened to field a rebel candidate from their if the BJP does not cancel Union Minister Pralhad Joshi's candidature from Dharwad Lok Sabha constituency. Pralhad Joshi became arrogant and insulted seers, Lingayats and many others, the Swamiji said.

Hubballi (Karnataka) : "Union Minister Pralhad Joshi is trampling on the rights of Lingayats and the rest of society. He has insulted Swamijis. The BJP leaders should withdraw the ticket given to him from Dharwad Lok Sabha constituency by March 31," demanded Dingaleswara Mahaswamy of Shirahatti Math.

Speaking to reporters after Chinthana- Manthana (Discussion) with various Swamijis on the premises of Murusavira Mutt, he said, "If the ticket is not changed, another meeting will be held on April 2 and the decision will be announced." More than 40 priests from different parts were present in the press conference.

At the same time, Swamiji clarified that "Pralhad Joshi got arrogant with power and wealth and has trampled all communities including Lingayats and Kurubas. He has insulted Swamijis. Our opposition is to his personality, not to the party or the society." He further said, "The Union Minister is misusing his monopoly. Therefore, a suitable candidate should be nominated for the Dharwad Lok Sabha seat." He has given March 31 as the deadline to the BJP high command.

Dingaleswara Swamiji said, "On April 2, a meeting will be held again in the presence of hundreds of pontiffs regarding Joshi's candidature issue. The meeting will be held again and the next decision will be taken." He said that just like former CM Jagadish Shettar sacrificed the constituency, Pralhad Joshi should also sacrifice the constituency. Joshi only remembers the Veerashaiva Lingayat Samaj and other societies when elections come, he said, adding that Joshi's words and actions have changed.

The Swamiji said that Pralhad Joshi has caused a lot of suffering to priests and has trampled many activists and that he can't continue here as a political leader. "Joshi should be given a ticket for another constituency. We will not announce any candidate from our side for now. Otherwise, we will have to take a decision on April 2," he said.

Read More

Gorakhpur's Dakshinanchal Area Ushered In Industrialisation Era: Yogi

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

Tale of Human-Penguin Friendship: 'Maruti' Finds Home & Solace at Indian Antarctic Station

Holi 2024: How Different States Celebrate the Festival of Colours in India

Explained: Election Duty Exemption - The Four Options Govt Employees Can Use

Getting Acne Even in 30s and 40s? Know All Reasons and Treatment

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2024 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.