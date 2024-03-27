Lok Sabha Election 2024: Remove Pralhad Joshi or Face Consequences, Dingaleshwar Swamiji Warns BJP

Hubballi (Karnataka) : "Union Minister Pralhad Joshi is trampling on the rights of Lingayats and the rest of society. He has insulted Swamijis. The BJP leaders should withdraw the ticket given to him from Dharwad Lok Sabha constituency by March 31," demanded Dingaleswara Mahaswamy of Shirahatti Math.

Speaking to reporters after Chinthana- Manthana (Discussion) with various Swamijis on the premises of Murusavira Mutt, he said, "If the ticket is not changed, another meeting will be held on April 2 and the decision will be announced." More than 40 priests from different parts were present in the press conference.

At the same time, Swamiji clarified that "Pralhad Joshi got arrogant with power and wealth and has trampled all communities including Lingayats and Kurubas. He has insulted Swamijis. Our opposition is to his personality, not to the party or the society." He further said, "The Union Minister is misusing his monopoly. Therefore, a suitable candidate should be nominated for the Dharwad Lok Sabha seat." He has given March 31 as the deadline to the BJP high command.

Dingaleswara Swamiji said, "On April 2, a meeting will be held again in the presence of hundreds of pontiffs regarding Joshi's candidature issue. The meeting will be held again and the next decision will be taken." He said that just like former CM Jagadish Shettar sacrificed the constituency, Pralhad Joshi should also sacrifice the constituency. Joshi only remembers the Veerashaiva Lingayat Samaj and other societies when elections come, he said, adding that Joshi's words and actions have changed.