Man, Wife, Two Daughters Die by Suicide: Tragedy at Tamil Nadu's Madurai

Madurai (Tamil Nadu) : In a heart-wrenching incident, a family tragedy unfolded in Madurai as Senthil Kumar, a 40-year-old resident of Anuppanadi Ambedkar Nagar, reportedly committed suicide under the bridge of the Vaigai River near Silaiman area yesterday. The Silaiman police, upon discovering his body, also recovered a letter written by Senthil Kumar, citing his frequent ill health as the reason for taking his own life.

The tragedy deepened when the police informed Senthil Kumar's wife, Veera Selvi, about his death. Shocked and devastated by the news, Veera Selvi, who was working as a teacher at the government observation home in Madurai, also took her own life at their residence. Tragically, she was accompanied by her two daughters, Dhanu Shree (13 years) and Megha Sri (8), who were studying in class eight and class four respectively.

Upon receiving information about this devastating turn of events, the Theppakulam police rushed to the scene and recovered the bodies of Veera Selvi and her two daughters. The bodies were then sent to the government hospital for post-mortem examination. The police are making arrangements to hand over the bodies to the relatives after post mortem. A case has been registered and the police are investigating into the reasons for the suicide pact of the entire family.

(Suicide is not a solution. If you are having suicidal thoughts, or are worried about a friend or need emotional support, someone is always there to listen. Call Sneha Foundation - 04424640050 (available 24x7) or iCall, the Tata Institute of Social Sciences' helpline - 9152987821, which is available Monday to Saturday from 8 am to 10 pm.)