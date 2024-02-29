2 Minors Die by Suicide after Gang-Rape in Kanpur, 3 Held

Kanpur: Two minor girls, aged 14 and 16, allegedly died by suicide after being gang-raped in Ghatampur police station area of Uttar Pradesh's Kanpur last night, police said. Three persons have been arrested in this connection.

The incident took place in Bhatta Barauli village and the victims' parents have lodged a police complaint. Additional Police Commissioner (Law and Order) Harish Chander said a case has been registered under sections 376D (gang-rape) and 306 (abetment of suicide) of IPC and relevant sections of the POCSO Act and IT Act.

The family members alleged that the brick kiln contractor and his two relatives gang-raped the girls and made obscene videos as a result of which they were forced to end their lives. Chander went to the spot and spoke to the family members this morning. The brick kiln contractor, Ramroop, a resident of Barauli village and his relatives, Rajju and Sanjay were arrested on the basis of the family's complaint, he said.

Chander said that the victims and the accused are from the same community of the village. The victims' father and brother have been working at the brick kiln for a long time, he added.

Preliminary investigation has been revealed that the contracted had brought his relatives for working at the brick kiln. On Wednesday, all the workers were given wages for 15 days after which, the victims' father and brother went to the local market to buy goods. Finding the minors alone, the two accused entered their house on some pretext and sexually harassed them while making a video of the act.

When their father and brother returned, the girls narrated their ordeal to them. They immediately went to the brick kiln to confront the accused and got into a dispute with them. Later, the bodies of the two minors were found hanging from a tree in the nearby field.

The bodies have been sent for post-mortem while a medical examination of the accused is underway, police said.