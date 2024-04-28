Tamil Nadu: Crocodile Bites 70-Yr-Old Woman Grazing Goats Near Kollidam River

Chennai/Ariyalur: A 70-year-old woman was seriously injured after a crocodile bit her on the leg while she was grazing her goats on the banks of Kollidam river near Jayankondam in Tamil Nadu's Ariyalur district on Saturday.

The local people rescued her and took her to Jayangondam Government General Hospital in 108 ambulance.

Chinnamma (70), wife of Vaidyanathan is a resident of Nadukkanjankollai village, located near Jayangkondam in Ariyalur. Most of the villagers take their cattle for grazing on the banks of the Kollidam river here.

Likewise other days, Chinnamma was watching over her goats when a crocodile, which was lying nearby bit her on the leg leaving her seriously injured.

Hearing her screams, people from the neighbourhood ran to rescue her. They took her to the hospital in an ambulance. The woman is currently undergoing treatment at Jayangondam Government General Hospital.

The incident of crocodile attack has triggered panic among the villagers and videos of crocodiles crawling on Kollidam river banks have gone viral on social media.

The locals have requested the forest department to catch the crocodile and release it in some other area. Also, they have asked the department to put up warning signboards to prevent people from going near the river due to presence of crocodiles.