Severe Heatwave Conditions In Delhi, Rajasthan, Punjab, UP; Heavy Rainfall In South: IMD

New Delhi: The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) on Tuesday predicted heatwave to severe heatwave conditions over many/most pockets over Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh, Delhi, West Rajasthan, in some parts of West Uttar Pradesh, East Rajasthan and northwest Madhya Pradesh during May 21-24.

Similarly, heatwave conditions are also likely to prevail in the hilly states parts of Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand, east Madhya Pradesh, Odisha, Gujarat, Saurashtra, Kutch and Vidarbha till May 25.

The IMD also predicted warm night conditions in western Uttar Pradesh, Gujarat and Rajasthan till May 25.

It is pertinent to note here that North India for the last few days has been witnessing extreme heat wave conditions with the maximum temperature crossing the mark of 46 degree Celsius at a few places including in Delhi, Rajasthan and Punjab.

On Monday, the national capital recorded 47.4 degrees Celsius in Najafgarh while it continued above 45 degrees Celsius in large parts of Rajasthan, Haryana, Delhi, Chandigarh and Uttar Pradesh.

Following the heat and the impact of it, the weather office last week urged extreme care for vulnerable people.

"There is a very high likelihood of developing heat illness and heat stroke in people of all ages, and a health concern for vulnerable individuals such as infants, the elderly, and those with chronic diseases", it said.

According to the weather office, heat wave conditions are also likely to persist over isolated pockets of East Uttar Pradesh on May 21-22, Himachal Pradesh, Gujarat, northeast Madhya Pradesh between May 21-24, Odisha during May 21-23 and over Jammu division & Vidarbha during May 22-24.

It is pertinent to note here that the IMD declares a heat wave when the maximum temperature crosses the mark of 40 degrees Celsius in plains and at least 30 degrees Celsius or more in the hilly regions.

In case of a heat wave, the departure from normal temperature is 4.5-6.4 degrees Celsius.

Similarly, in a severe heat wave, the departure from normal temperature is above 6.4 degrees Celsius for at least 2 days. Also, severe heat wave is declared when actual maximum temperature is equal to or above 47 degrees Celsius for 2 days or more.

Schools Shut

Following this, several state governments have asked schools to declare holidays for a few days to keep the children safe. The Delhi government has also directed the schools that have not closed for summer vacations to do so with immediate effect.

Similarly, the Punjab government has also announced to prepone the summer vacations to ensure the health and well-being of students during this ongoing heatwaves.

Punjab government has announced that all schools in the state will remain closed for summer vacation from May 21 to June 30, 2024.

Rainfall in these states

According to IMD, conditions are favourable for further advance of Southwest Monsoon over some parts of Southeast Arabian Sea, some more parts of Maldives, Comorin area and South Bay of Bengal and some more parts of Andaman & Nicobar Islands and Andaman Sea during next 2 days.

Similarly, low-pressure system is predicted to develop over the Southwest Bay of Bengal around May 22 and is expected to move north-eastwards, intensifying into a depression by the morning of May 24, according to the weather office.

This weather pattern is expected t0 bring isolated heavy to very heavy rainfall over northern Odisha and Gangetic West Bengal on May 24 and 25, the IMD said. It further added that there is a possibility of light to moderate rain in Andhra Pradesh.

Advisory for Fishermen

Fishermen are advised not to venture into Central Bay of Bengal from May 23 and into North Bay of Bengal from May 24 onwards, Gulf of Mannar, Comorin & Maldives areas during May 21-24. Fishermen out at sea are advised to return to the coast before May 23.

Also, fishermen are advised not to venture along & off Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Puducherry & Karaikal and Lakshadweep coasts during May 21-23 and Kerala and Andaman & Nicobar Islands coasts during May 21-24.

It also predicts isolated heavy to very heavy rainfall over north Odisha and Gangetic West Bengal on May 24- 25.

"Fairly widespread to widespread light to moderate rainfall accompanied with thunderstorm, lightning & gusty winds (30-40 kmph) very likely over Sub-Himalayan West Bengal & Sikkim, Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram and Tripura during next 5 days", it said.

"Isolated heavy rainfall likely over Sub-Himalayan West Bengal & Sikkim, Arunachal Pradesh and Assam & Meghalaya on May 21, 2024", it added.