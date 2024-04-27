Assistant Professor Killed in Uttarakhand Road Accident

Srinagar (Uttarakhand): In a tragic road accident reported from Uttarakhand, an assistant professor died after the SUV he was traveling in skidded off the road and fell into a deep gorge along the National Highway 58 in Srinagar on Friday night, an official said.

Locals said that the SUV of the Assistant Professor of Medical College fell into a ditch 80 feet along the road. When the local people heard the sound of the vehicle, they rushed towards the spot. The locals also informed the Kirtinagar police about the accident. In a hurry, the SDRF and police team reached the spot. The team descended into the ditch and rescued the doctor and brought him up. He was immediately admitted to Base Hospital Srikot. But the doctors declared him dead, officials said.

The deceased has been identified as Dr. Victor Masih, son of Ajit Masih, resident of Awas Vikas Ambedkarpuram Kalyanpur Kanpur Uttar Pradesh, currently living at Kailash Hotel near Kirtinagar. Dr. Victor Masih was currently working as an Assistant Professor in the Blood Bank at Medical College Srinagar.

Police said that while returning home, Masih lost control over the vehicle which skidded off the road and fell into a ditch about 80 feet below the road.

Kotwal Devraj Sharma of Kotwali Kirtinagar said that the police are investigating the incident.

Pertinently, the accident comes three days after two schoolchildren were injured after the bus of a private school veered off the road and fell into a roadside gorge in Pithoragarh district of Uttarakhand. Earlier, a jeep part of a wedding procession met with an accident in Pithoragarh killing four people.