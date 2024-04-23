Two Children Injured as School Bus Falls Into Gorge in Uttarakhand

Pithoragarh: Two schoolchildren were injured after a private school bus they were traveling in veered off the road and fell into a gorge in Pithoragarh district of Uttarakhand on Tuesday April 23, sources said.

The accident took place on the Berinag Sanikhet Chhalauri motor road, 1 kilometer away from Berinag tehsil headquarters. An official said that the private school bus bearing registration number UK 04Pa0399 carrying school children came in contact with a power line wire which had fallen on the road. When the bus driver Inder Singh stopped the vehicle and came out to remove the wire, the bus rolled down into the roadside gorge.

While most of the children and teachers traveling in the bus got out of the bus in time, two children remained in the bus, which fell about 50 feet down the road. Fortunately for the children, the bus was stopped by a tree on the slope. In the meantime, teacher Narendra Singh Dhanik took the injured children out of the bus. The children receiving injuries in their heads and hands were taken to CHC Berinag where they were given first aid.

As soon as information about the bus accident was received, police also reached the spot to assist in the rescue operation. The school staff also reached CHC Berinag to inquire about the well-being of the children. Inspector in-charge Umrao Singh said that the cause of the accident is being investigated. Further action will be taken after investigation.

This is the second road accident in Pithoragarh in two days. On Sunday night, a jeep of the marriage procession had fallen into a deep ditch killing four people.