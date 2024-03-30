Three Labourers Killed, Two Injured as Speeding Dumper Rams Truck in Uttarakhand

Kotdwar: In a horrific road accident reported from Uttarakhand, three labourers died while two others were seriously injured after a speeding dumper rammed into a truck, which was being pushed by the labourers in Kotdwar area of Pauri-Garhwal district of the state on Saturday morning, an official said.

The accident happened on BEL Road in Kotdwar Kotwali area of the district around 7 am in the morning. An official said that a truck was parked on the roadside on BEL Road, which was being pushed by some workers. He said that a speeding overloaded dumper rammed into the truck. In the accident, three laborers pushing the truck died on the spot, while two other laborers were seriously injured.

As soon as information about the matter was received, the police also reached the spot and immediately admitted the injured to a nearby hospital. The bodies were retrieved from the site and sent for postmortem.

The deceased laborers have been identified as 40-year-old Sohan Singh, son of Inder Singh, resident of Kashipur, 42-year-old Ashok, son of Inder Singh, of Kachnar Gosain, Kashipur and 60-year-old Swarn Singh, son of Pratap Singh, a resident of Manpur, Kashipur.

SP Jaya Baluni said that the cause of the accident is being investigated.

The accident comes a day after another horrific mishap, which was reported from Jammu and Kashmir. At least 10 people died after the cab they were traveling in fell into a deep gorge on Jammu-Srinagar National Highway in Ramban area of the Union Territory on Friday.