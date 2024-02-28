Uttarakhand: Six Dead After Passenger Vehicle Falls Into Ditch in Dehradun

Vikasnagar (Uttarakhand): In a horrific road accident reported from Uttarakhand, six people were killed after the vehicle they were traveling in fell into a ditch on Tuni Hatal Motorway in Vikasnagar area of Dehradun district on Wednesday Feb 28, sources said.

The identity of the deceased was not immediately known. An official said that the vehicle with an unknown registration number was on its way from Vikasnagar to Tuni when it skidded off the road and fell into a deep ditch on Tuni Hatal Motorway.

In the horrific road accident, all six people traveling in the vehicle were killed. Sources said that the locals were the first to know about the accident and launched a rescue operation. Meanwhile, the local police were informed about the accident after which a team of police rushed to the spot. Later, the SDRF too was called in to assist in the rescue operation given the difficult terrain. Efforts are on to remove the bodies from the ditch.

The magnitude of the accident can be gauged from the fact that all six people in the vehicle died on the spot. Due to the accident site being inaccessible, SDRF is having to struggle a lot in rescue operation.

The road accident comes a week after six people including three members of the same family were killed after the car they were traveling in fell into the Yamuna river in Tehri district of the Himalayan state. It can be recalled that the accident took place in the early hours of Feb 21 near the Aglar bridge on the Delhi-Yamunotri highway.

The car was based on the location of one of the victim's mobile phone after the family complained to the police that they could not establish contact with their loved ones.