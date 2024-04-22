Father-son Duo Among Four Dead as Vehicle Part of Wedding Party Falls Into Deep Gorge in Uttarakhand

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : 19 hours ago

Four Dead as Vehicle Part of Wedding Procession Falls Into Deep Gorge in Uttarakhand

An official said that the vehicle part of the wedding procession was returning towards Chamali when the driver lost control over it as a result of which the vehicle fell into a deep gorge. Four people were killed while four others were injured in the incident.

Pithoragarh: In a tragic incident reported from Uttarakhand, at least four people died after the vehicle part of a wedding procession they were part of fell into a deep gorge in Pithoragarh district of the state on the intervening night of Sunday and Monday, an official said.

It is learnt that the accident took place last night in the Chandak area of Pithorgarh. According to the sources, a vehicle returning from the wedding procession towards Chamali suddenly lost control near the village and fell into a deep ditch. After receiving information about the accident, police, SDRF, revenue rescue team reached the spot and launched a massive rescue operation. Four persons died while as many were injured in the accident as per an official. The bodies were retrieved from the spot while the injured were taken out and sent to the hospital through 108 ambulances, an official said.

The deceased have been identified as Ajay Kumar, 32, son of Hoshiar, Pawan Kumar, 40, son of Jagat Ram, Angad Kumar, 34, son of Jagat Ram and Kailash Kumar, 48, son of Shoban Ram. The vehicle was also completely wrecked in the mishap. The rescue teams had to struggle a lot to bring the bodies and the injured out of the ditch and up to the road. The news of the accident sent a wave of mourning in the area. Two brothers are also said to be among the dead in the accident.

While police did not reveal the actual cause of the accident, it is being speculated that the driver may have dozed off while driving the vehicle leading to the accident.

The rescue operation was carried out by the SDRF team under the leadership of ASI Sunder Singh Bora. A total of eight people were traveling in the crashed vehicle Bolero (UK05TA- 2683) as per an official.

