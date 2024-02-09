Stones Pelted, Shops Vandalised after Friday Namaz in up's Bareilly

Bareilly: Tension erupted in Shyamganj area of Uttar Pradesh's Bareilly after namaz this afternoon as groups of people suddenly started pelting stones at shops.

The situation aggravated after a mob vandalised two wheelers parked at roadside and assaulted the bikers. They then damaged a few shops creating a ruckus that triggered panic among residents. The miscreants intercepted bike riders and forced them to get down from the vehicles.

A huge contingent of police force reached the spot to bring the situation under control. Police reportedly resorted to lathi charge to disperse the crowd.

According to sources, the ruckus was created by the followers of an Islamic cleric whom police had earlier detained for giving a 'jail bharo' call in connection with Gyanvapi case yesterday.

The situation in Bareilly's Shyamganj area was tense since Friday morning and by evening it aggravated. The district magistrate said that probe is on and necessary action will be taken.

Bareilly district administration has appealed people to maintain peace. Officials have urged citizens not to take law into their own hands. The administration has asked people to report at their nearest police station if they notice any kind of irregular activity. An instruction has been issued against unnecessary crowding at intersections.

Additional police personnel have been deployed to maintain law and order situation. All major roads and intersections are being guarded by police.