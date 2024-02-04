Yet Another Life Lost to Bull Attack; Villagers Block Road Alleging No Action from Administration

Bareilly (Uttar Pradesh): Yet another life has been lost to a stray bull attack in the Shahi Police Station area on Saturday. Angry villages blocked the Mirganj Sahoda Road and protested for an hour alleging that the district administration did not take the issue of stray bull attacks seriously despite multiple complaints.

As per police, 65-year-old Jaganlal, a resident of Sihaur village of Thana Shahi area, was sitting outside his house on Saturday evening when the bull suddenly attacked him. "The bovine thrashed the elderly man and gouged its horns multiple times till he died. Some villagers tried to save him but in vain," police added.

Instantly, an angry mob started creating a frenzy in the area. Police rushed to the spot and pacified the angry residents. This is not the first incident of bull attack in the area. Even last month, three people had lost their lives when a bull attacked them. The district administration and Shahi police station had to intervene, speak to the infuriated villagers and clear the blockade to ease traffic congestion in the region.

Villagers alleged that the district administration is all about big talk but no action. "Each time we report of such accidents, mere assurances are given. However, we are losing lives every week due to such attacks," a villager said.

On January 3, in the Mathurapur area of CB Ganj, a bull attacked a man while he was going to the factory on his bike, another villager alleged.

"He was attacked, thrown onto the ground and was seriously injured. Later, he died during treatment in the district hospital. On January 9, a man who was going to collect goods from 'Delapir Mandi (market)' was attacked by a bull. He too died in a hospital in Rajendra Nagar," the villager claimed.

Another villager claimed that on January 24, a retired manager who had gone for his morning walk in Sanjaynagar died after he was severely attacked by a bull.