Bareilly Dailt Rape: Court Gives Life to 60-Year-Old

By ETV Bharat English Desk

Published : Jan 25, 2024, 7:57 AM IST

The 60-year-old lured the mentally retarded girl by money and used to sexually assault her repeatedly. Medical examination revealed her pregnancy following which a case was registered.

Bareilly (Uttar Pradesh): A 60-year-old man was sentenced to life by a local court here for raping a mentally retarded Dalit girl.

Surprisingly, the court gave the verdict within just 20 months after the incident surfaced. The convict Bundan had sexually assaulted the victim to satiate his carnal desires for several months by luring her with money. The incident that happened within the Izzat Nagar police station area of Bareilly, came to light on May 4, 2022.

The beans were out when the 13-year-old girl from Izzat Nagar police station area complained of stomach ache. The family immediately took her to the doctor who broke the horrendous news of her pregnancy before them after examining her. The doctor declared that she was 28 weeks pregnant.

The girl's family filed a case against Bundan, a resident of the same village, at the Izzat Nagar police station in Bareilly under sections of the POCSO Act and SC ST Act, alleging that the accused had duped the innocent girl. He used to lure her to the river bank and was raping her for several months.

