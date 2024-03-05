Smriti Irani Challenges Rahul Gandhi for Debate on UPA Rule Versus Modi Govt

author img

By ANI

Published : 2 hours ago

In an open challenge to Congress leader Rahul Gandhi while addressing the 'Namo Yuva Maha Sammelan' in Nagpur, Union Minister of Women and Child Development Smriti Irani dared him for a debate on ten years of UPA rule versus the Modi government.

In an open challenge to Congress leader Rahul Gandhi while addressing the 'Namo Yuva Maha Sammelan' in Nagpur, Union Minister of Women and Child Development Smriti Irani dared him for a debate on ten years of UPA rule versus the Modi government.

Nagpur (Maharashtra): Union Women and Child Development Minister Smriti Irani has dared Congress leader Rahul Gandhi to have a debate on the "difference" between the 10 years of UPA rule and the Narendra Modi government.

"If my voice is reaching Rahul Gandhi, then he should listen with open ears. Let there be a discussion on what is the difference between your (UPA) 10 years and Modi's 10 years," she said on Monday while speaking at the 'Namo Yuva Maha Sammelan' organised by Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha in Nagpur.

She said that if she asked to discuss it with Rahul Gandhi, he would not come. He would not be able to stand even in front of an ordinary worker of the BJP. "I guarantee that even if an ordinary worker of Yuva Morcha starts speaking in front of Rahul Gandhi, he will lose the strength to speak," she said.

Smriti said in her address that the BJP has fulfilled the three major promises made to the public in the party manifesto in the last 10 years. She said that the abrogation of Article 370 that ended the special status of the then state of Jammu and Kashmir, women's reservation in the legislature and the construction of Ram Mandir were these promises and they were fulfilled.

Read More

  1. Union Minister Smriti Irani Issues Haj 2024 Guidelines, Launches Pilgrimage Specific Mobile App
  2. Smriti Irani Slams Rahul Gandhi; Asks Congress High Command to Declare his Candidature from Amethi

TAGGED:

Smriti Irani dares Rahul GandhiUPA Rule Versus Modi Govt

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

Kashmiri Scribe Asif Sultan Rearrested Hours after Release: Another Twist in His Legal Battle

What the Household Consumption Expenditure Survey Data Tells Us

'It is the only place where...': Moon Man Mylswamy on why Kulasekarapattinam is a sweet spot for ISRO launches

Why Nair, Prathap, Krishnan and Shukla will be the world's first "vyomanauts"

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2024 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.