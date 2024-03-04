Union Minister Smriti Irani Issues Haj 2024 Guidelines, Launches Pilgrimage Specific Mobile App

New Delhi: Union Minority Affairs Minister Smriti Irani released Haj Guide 2024 and launched the Haj Suvidha Mobile Application on Sunday in New Delhi. Speaking on the occasion, the Minister said various Ministries in the NDA government have made coordinated efforts to provide a smooth and convenient Haj pilgrimage to people.

"Facilities for the Hajis are not just the responsibility of the Ministry of Minority Affairs. Now, PM Modi government has established coordination between all departments to improve the facilities of the Hajis," she said. She further said that over 5000 women have applied under the Lady without Mehram (LWM) category for Haj.

"Last year, number of individual women Hajis was 4,300 which has crossed 5160 this year..." she added. The Minister said the central government is continuously striving to improve the Haj experience for pilgrims. "Haj Suvidha Mobile App will aid the pilgrims in providing their location to officials in case of any need. The App will help pilgrims to locate the nearest health facilities in times of need," Smriti Irani said.

Notably, a total quota of 1,75,025 pilgrims from India has been finalised for Haj this year, after India signed the Bilateral Haj Agreement 2024 with Saudi Arabia (KSA) at Jeddah in January this year. The Bilateral Haj Agreement 2024 was signed between Union Minister for Women and Child Development and Minority Affairs Smriti Irani accompanied by V Muraleedharan, Minister of State for External Affairs and Parliamentary Affairs with Dr. Tawfiq bin Fawzan Al-Rabiah, Minister of Hajj and Umrah of Saudi Arabia (KSA) in January this year.

A total quota of 1,75,025 pilgrims from India has been finalised for Haj 2024 with 1,40,020 seats being reserved for pilgrims to proceed through Haj Committee of India which will greatly benefit the common first-time pilgrims intending to undertake the Haj pilgrimage in 2024 whereas 35,005 pilgrims would be permitted to proceed through Haj Group Operators,\" the Ministry of Minority Affairs said in an official press release.

Every year, millions of Muslims around the world embark on a sacred pilgrimage known as Hajj/Haj. This spiritual journey holds immense significance in the lives of believers, offering an opportunity to connect with Allah, seek forgiveness, and strengthen their faith. The heartfelt desire to be among those walking to Mina, echoing the Labaik with the crowd, and performing the rituals of Haj is a sentiment shared by countless individuals.