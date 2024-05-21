ETV Bharat / state

Farmer Dies By Suicide After Failing to Repay Rs 1.5 Lakh Loan in Karnataka's Belagavi

author img

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : 21 hours ago

Farmer Dies By Suicide After Failing to Repay Rs 1.5 Lakh Loan in Karnataka's Belagavi
Farmer Raju Khotagi (ETV Bharat Picture)

Raju Khotagi, a farmer from Belagavi had taken a loan of Rs 1.5 lakh but failed to repay it on time. The money lender has been accused of confining Raju's wife and son at home to pressurise him to pay the money.

Belagavi: A debt-ridden farmer from Yamakanamaradi in Karnataka's Belagavi district, died by suicide allegedly after failing to repay Rs 1.5 lakh farm loan.

The deceased, Raju Khotagi had taken a loan of Rs 1.5 lakh from one Siddavva Baiyanna.

An argument recently rose between Raju and Siddavva after the latter asked him to return the loan amount. In order to pressurise Raju further, Siddavva allegedly confined his wife, Durgavva and son, Basavaraj, inside the house and asked him to return the money if he wanted the two to be released. Distraught, Raju took to end his life.

District Superintendent in-charge in Belgaum, BS Nemagowda said Raju's wife has submitted a complaint and based on which, investigations have been initiated. "We have launched an investigation based on the complaint. It has been learnt that Raju took the drastic step in a fit of rage after hearing that his wife and son were confined in their house," Nemagowda said.

Police have interrogated Siddavva but no one has been arrested in this connection yet. Also, alleged confinement of Raju's wife and son is being probed, police said.

On allegations of police delaying in registering the complaint, Nemagowda said, "If the police personnel have done anything wrong, then action will also be taken against them as well."

Suicide is not a solution: If you are having suicidal thoughts or are worried about a friend or need emotional support, someone is always there to listen. Call Sneha Foundation - 04424640050 (available 24x7) or iCall, the Tata Institute of Social Sciences helpline - 9152987821 (available Monday to Saturday from 8 am to 10 pm).

Read more

  1. Septuagenarian Farmer Dies At Shambhu Border; 3rd Death In Four Days
  2. Man Fakes Suicide To Bring Wife Back Home in Bengaluru, Dies
  3. SRPF Jawan Dies By Suicide in Jamner; Was Posted at Sachin Tendulkar's House

TAGGED:

FARMER DIES BY SUICIDEFARMER FROM BELAGAVIDEBT RIDDEN FARMERFARMER SUICIDE OVER LOAN REPAYMENT

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

Jaipur's Himmat Singh Lives Up to His Name, Climbs 70,679 Stairs To Have A Crack at Guinness World Record

US-Pakistan Relations: Shift in US Policy?

As Summers Simmer, Here's How You Can Protect Yourself From Heat Wave

The Unfortunate Reality of India's Anti-defection Law

Trending

(Click on any topic)
ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2024 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.