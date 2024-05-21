Farmer Dies By Suicide After Failing to Repay Rs 1.5 Lakh Loan in Karnataka's Belagavi

Belagavi: A debt-ridden farmer from Yamakanamaradi in Karnataka's Belagavi district, died by suicide allegedly after failing to repay Rs 1.5 lakh farm loan.

The deceased, Raju Khotagi had taken a loan of Rs 1.5 lakh from one Siddavva Baiyanna.

An argument recently rose between Raju and Siddavva after the latter asked him to return the loan amount. In order to pressurise Raju further, Siddavva allegedly confined his wife, Durgavva and son, Basavaraj, inside the house and asked him to return the money if he wanted the two to be released. Distraught, Raju took to end his life.

District Superintendent in-charge in Belgaum, BS Nemagowda said Raju's wife has submitted a complaint and based on which, investigations have been initiated. "We have launched an investigation based on the complaint. It has been learnt that Raju took the drastic step in a fit of rage after hearing that his wife and son were confined in their house," Nemagowda said.

Police have interrogated Siddavva but no one has been arrested in this connection yet. Also, alleged confinement of Raju's wife and son is being probed, police said.

On allegations of police delaying in registering the complaint, Nemagowda said, "If the police personnel have done anything wrong, then action will also be taken against them as well."

Suicide is not a solution: If you are having suicidal thoughts or are worried about a friend or need emotional support, someone is always there to listen. Call Sneha Foundation - 04424640050 (available 24x7) or iCall, the Tata Institute of Social Sciences helpline - 9152987821 (available Monday to Saturday from 8 am to 10 pm).