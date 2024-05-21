ETV Bharat / sports

Delhi Court Frames Charges Against Ex-WFI Chief Brij Bhushan Singh In Sexual Harassment Case

By PTI

Delhi court framed charges against Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) ex-chief Brij Bhushan Singh on Tuesday of sexual harassment, intimidation and outraging the modesty of women.

New Delhi: A Delhi court on Tuesday framed charges of sexual harassment, intimidation and outraging the modesty of women against ex-Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh in a criminal case filed by female wrestlers.

Singh pleaded not guilty to the charges before Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate (ACMM) Priyanka Rajpoot and claimed trial.

"Why will I plead guilty when I am not guilty?" Singh said.

The court also framed the charge of criminal intimidation against co-accused and former WFI assistant secretary Vinod Tomar in the case. Singh, the sitting BJP MP from Kaiserganj in Uttar Pradesh, was denied a ticket to contest the Lok Sabha poll in the aftermath of the sexual harassment allegations against him. The party has fielded his son Karan Bhushan Singh for the seat.

