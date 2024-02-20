Smriti Irani Slams Rahul Gandhi; Asks Congress High Command to Declare his Candidature from Amethi

Amethi (Uttar Pradesh): Union Minister and senior BJP leader Smriti Irani launched a scathing attack on Rahul Gandhi and challenged the former Congress chief to contest the 2024 Lok Sabha polls from Amethi without taking help from the Samajwadi Party and Bahujan Samaj Party.

Hitting back at senior Congress leader Jairam Ramesh, Irani told reporters, "I am happy that Jairam Ramesh has accepted my challenge that Rahul Gandhi is ready to contest the 2024 Lok Sabha polls without the help from Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav and BSP chief Mayawati. I wish that the CWC (Congress Working Committee) should immediately accept Ramesh's proposal."

Irani said that she is a common worker of the BJP and she accepts the challenge thrown by Congress General Secretary Jairam Ramesh.

"I once again say, since Jairam Ramesh has said that Rahul Gandhi is ready to accept our challenge, our party workers from Amethi are eagerly waiting... Rahul Gandhi through the CWC should make an announcement (about him contesting the polls from Amethi and not Wayanad)," added Irani, who had defeated Rahul Gandhi from Amethi in the 2019 Lok Sabha polls.

Till the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, Amethi was considered a bastion of Congress, particularly the Gandhi family. The seat was won by Rahul Gandhi in the 2004, 2009, and 2014 Lok Sabha polls, while Rahul's mother and former Congress chief Sonia Gandhi won from Amethi in the 1999 Lok Sabha polls.

Former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi - Rahul Gandhi's father - had won from Amethi in the 1984, 1989, and 1991 Lok Sabha elections.

Meanwhile, Smriti Irani met people in many villages through the public dialogue program. Irani instructed the officers present there to resolve the complaints one by one.