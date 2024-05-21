WFI Confirms No Selection Trials, Quota Winners To Participate In Paris Olympics

Hyderabad: Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) president Sanjay Singh confirmed on Tuesday that there won't be any selection trials for wrestling in the Paris Olympics and the wrestlers who have won quota for India will participate in the coveted event.

Vinesh Phogat (50kg), Amtim Panghal (53kg), Reetika Hooda (76kg), Nisha Dahiya (68kg) and Anshu Malik (57kg) have won quotas for the Indian wrestling contingent while Aman Sehrawat (57 Kg) will be the sole male wrestler to compete in the French capital. The decision means that all the hopes to compete in the Olympics for silver medalist in Tokyo, Ravi Dahiya have come to an end.

WFI chief Sanjay Singh stated on Tuesday that no selection trials will be held. "Five wrestlers had written to us to not hold trials as it will affect their preparation. They will have to reduce weight and it will shift their focus on trials. Since there is little time left for Paris Olympics, the selection committee has decided to not hold trials and select the quota winners for the Olympics team, as WFI has been doing previously, " WFI president Sanjay Singh was quoted as saying by news agency IANS.

Antim won the quota last year while Vinesh secured a quota place at the Asian qualifiers scheduled in Bishkek last month. Aman and Nisha won the quota places in the World Olympic Qualifiers held in Istanbul last week. With a total contingent of five wrestlers participating in the Olympics, India will be hoping that they will get a medal in the Paris Games. The wrestling competition in Paris will be held from August 5-11.