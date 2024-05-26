Five Killed, Six Injured in Road Accident in Uttar Pradesh

Lakhimpur Kheri (Uttar Pradesh): At least five people including a child, were killed and seven others injured, during a collision between a Uttar Pradesh State Road Transport Corporation (UPSRTC) bus and vehicle on the Lakhimpur-Bahraich road in the Lakhimpur Kheri district on Sunday, police said.

A senior police official said that the mishap occurred near the Rabahi bridge. "There was a head-on collision between the UPSRTC bus and vehicle. The impact of the collision was so severe that both the bus and the vehicle fell into a roadside ditch. Four people were killed on the spot while seven others sustained injuries," the senior police official added.

"The injured were rushed to a nearby hospital. A case under relevant sections of the IPC and the Motor Vehicles Act will be registered in this connection. The bodies have been sent to a government hospital and will be handed over to the kin once all the formalities are complete," the senior police official said, adding the Lakhimpur Police are probing the matter.

Earlier on Saturday night, a truck laden with ballast overturned on a private bus on board devotees going from Sitapur to Purnagiri resulting in the death of 11 people and injuring 10 others.

The incident was confirmed by Shahjahanpur Superintendent of Police (SP) Ashok Kumar Meena. The mishap occurred when the bus stopped at a 'dhaba' (eatery) on Gola bypass road in the Khutar area. During the time, a truck filled with stones first hit the bus and then overturned on it sparking hue and cry on the spot